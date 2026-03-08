The 8th Zydus Pinkathon was held in New Delhi on International Women's Day 2026, with over 10,000 participants. Actor Milind Soman urged women to take time for their health, linking it to building a stronger, healthier society.

The 8th edition of the Zydus Pinkathon 2026 was held in New Delhi on Sunday morning on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Milind Soman on Women's Health

Actor and fitness icon Milind Soman, who was among the attendees at the event, encouraged women to take time for their health and well-being. He also added that good health among women can help build a stronger and healthier society.

"Today is March 8, 2026, and it is International Women's Day. We understand that every woman should definitely take some time out during the day for her health... Through this, we can build a healthy India. If a woman in a family is healthy, then her children will also be healthy. It is also very important to take care of oneself to serve society," Soman told ANI.

The fitness run, known for promoting women's health, saw participation from more than 10,000 women in the national capital. The event was flagged off by Delhi Minister Ashish Sood. The Pinkathon run is organised every year to encourage women to stay active and focus on their fitness. Over the years, it has become one of the largest women-focused fitness events in the country.

Government Support and Fit India Movement

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood also spoke about the strong participation at the event, calling the initiative inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India movement.

While speaking to ANI, Sood said, "Women should take time out for themselves and run for their good health. More than 10,000 women are participating in the Pinkathon today. This is very inspiring. The government, led by PM Modi, is promoting fitness."