For this Women's Day special, we're spotlighting 10 inspiring Indian women. From Nirmala Sitharaman and PV Sindhu to Sudha Murty and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, these powerhouses are setting new benchmarks in their fields.
Falguni Nayar
Falguni Nayar is the founder of Nykaa, a name every woman knows today. She is one of India's most successful female entrepreneurs. Nayar inspires women across the country by starting her own venture after turning 50 and building it into a billion-dollar company.
Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, has made India proud with her stellar performances in many international matches. Her aggressive batting and sharp leadership have taken the women's cricket team to new heights.
Gita Gopinath
Gita Gopinath is a powerful and emerging face among Indian women. As the Deputy Managing Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), she influences global economic policies. Her achievements are not just limited to India; they are recognised worldwide.
PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu is India's star badminton player and the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic medal. This great athlete has brought glory to the nation by consistently winning international tournaments. Her hard work, discipline, and confidence inspire women across the country.
Nirmala Sitharaman
India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, is recognised as an influential female leader. She has strengthened the country's economy by making several major decisions through her economic policies and budgets. Sitharaman stands as a strong example of leadership for young women.
Ritu Karidhal
Ritu Karidhal, famously known as the 'Rocket Woman of India', is a senior scientist at ISRO. Her achievements in science and space inspire millions of women to pursue a career in the space sector.
Sudha Murty
Sudha Murty's influence is felt not just by children but by people of all ages. Known as a social worker, author, and educator, she has done significant work in education, health, and social services. Her life teaches women the value of 'simple living, high thinking'.
Avani Chaturvedi
Avani Chaturvedi is famous for being one of India's first female fighter pilots. She made the women of India proud by flying a fighter jet in the Indian Air Force. Her courage and self-confidence fill the nation's women with strength.
Sophia Qureshi
Sophia Qureshi is a senior officer in the Indian Army. She was among the first Indian women officers to lead an Indian Army contingent in a UN Peacekeeping Mission. Sophia Qureshi became a household name across the country and the world after 'Operation Sundoor'. Her achievement means a lot to Indian women.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is a renowned biotech entrepreneur and the founder of Biocon. Starting with a small setup, Kiran built a global-level biopharma company. Her contributions to healthcare and science have encouraged Indian women to pursue careers in science.
