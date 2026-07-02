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Inside Welcome To The Jungle Actor Shreyas Talpade's Beautiful, Classy Mumbai Apartment (PHOTOS)
The movie 'Welcome To The Jungle' is a big hit at the box office, and actor Shreyas Talpade is getting a lot of attention for his role. But did you know he lives in a seriously stunning house? Let's take a peek inside his beautiful home
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Image Credit : instagram
Shreyas Talpade's luxurious house
Shreyas Talpade is currently in the news for his film 'Welcome To The Jungle'. Now, some inside photos of his Mumbai house have surfaced, showing just how gorgeous it is from the inside.
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Image Credit : instagram
Shreyas Talpade's beautiful home
Shreyas Talpade's house is a perfect example of beauty, comfort, and modern design. While it looks glamorous, it also has a simple, homely feel. Everything from the interiors to the furniture has been designed very thoughtfully.
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Image Credit : instagram
Shreyas Talpade's house interior
Talking about the interiors, the living room features large, light-coloured sofas. The decor is also quite impressive. The room has big windows and stylish designer chandeliers that catch the eye.
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Image Credit : instagram
Modern art in Shreyas Talpade's house
You can also spot modern art in Shreyas Talpade's home. He has decorated the dining room walls with modern paintings. A wooden swing placed in the living area adds a traditional and peaceful vibe to the space.
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Image Credit : instagram
Shreyas Talpade's modular kitchen
The house has a modular kitchen, which also includes a small temple in one corner. The kitchen is very neatly organised, with everything in its perfect place. A large part of his home feels open and is filled with natural light.
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