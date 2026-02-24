- Home
Inside Vijay Deverakonda's Luxurious Jubilee Hills Home Ahead of Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna
Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s Luxurious Jubilee Hills Home Ahead of Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna
Inside Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad House: As Vijay Deverakonda prepares to tie the knot with Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur on February 26, all eyes are on the actor’s lavish Jubilee Hills home in Hyderabad—a space that perfectly reflects his style
Prime Location in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Vijay Deverakonda’s residence is located in the upscale Jubilee Hills neighbourhood of Hyderabad, one of the most sought-after localities in the city. Known for housing celebrities and business elites, the area adds exclusivity and prestige to the actor’s lifestyle.
Purchased in 2019 as a Dream Investment
The actor bought this luxurious property in 2019, marking a major personal milestone in his career. Reports suggest the villa is valued at approximately Rs 15 crore, reflecting both his rising stardom and refined taste in real estate.
A Multi-Storey Modern Villa
The home is designed as a spacious multi-level villa with a contemporary architectural layout. Clean lines, open spaces, and thoughtfully planned interiors give the house a sophisticated yet warm appeal.
Elegant White and Neutral Interiors
The overall theme of the house revolves around white and neutral tones. Each room is styled in a minimal yet classic manner, creating a calm and elegant atmosphere that feels both luxurious and inviting.
Large Glass Windows and Open Layout
One of the standout features of the house is its expansive glass windows. These allow natural light to flood the interiors and create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, enhancing the villa’s airy vibe.
Stylish Living Room with Modern Furnishings
The living area is spacious and tastefully decorated with modern furniture, wooden flooring, and carefully designed lighting. The combination of textures and subtle detailing adds character without overwhelming the space.
Terrace Garden and Entertainment Spaces
The villa is designed for both comfort and celebration. It includes a terrace garden ideal for hosting gatherings, along with an in-house gym and a music room—perfect for relaxation and recreation after long work schedules.
A Home Shared with Family – and Soon Rashmika?
Currently, Vijay lives in the home with his father Deverakonda Govardhan Rao, mother Madhavi, brother Anand, and his pet dog Storm. With his upcoming wedding to Rashmika Mandanna, it is being said that she may soon make this beautiful house her new home.
