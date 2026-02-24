- Home
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Inside Photos of 'VIROSH' Celebration
After years of speculation, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have turned their fan-given nickname into a wedding reality. The Wedding of VIROSH has officially begun in Udaipur with intimate, stylish celebrations
The Wedding of VIROSH Begins in Udaipur
The wedding festivities of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have kicked off in the royal city of Udaipur. What once started as a fan-made nickname has now evolved into their official wedding identity — “The Wedding of VIROSH.”
The couple chose an intimate setting, surrounded by close friends and family. The mood so far has been elegant yet relaxed, reflecting their personalities — understated, warm, and deeply personal.
A Sunny Pool Party Sets the Tone
The pre-wedding celebrations opened with a lively daytime pool party. Sunshine, music, and laughter filled the air as friends gathered for a carefree afternoon. Clips shared on social media showed volleyball games and a floating drink station decorated with bright red cups, adding a playful touch to the luxury setting.
The vibe was easygoing and private, offering guests a chance to unwind before the more traditional ceremonies begin.
A Candlelit Dinner with Personal Touches
As evening fell, the celebrations shifted into a romantic candlelit dinner. Rashmika shared a softly blurred image from the evening on her Instagram story, but even through the haze, the aesthetic was unmistakable.
The table glowed in warm golden light, decorated with pink lilies and hydrangeas. Fresh green apples and grapes added natural color, but what truly won hearts were the sage green napkins embroidered delicately with “VIROSH.” It was a subtle yet meaningful detail — classy, intimate, and beautifully curated.
A Luxurious Japanese Culinary Experience
One of the highlights of the evening was the specially curated Japanese menu for guests. A luxuriously printed menu card revealed an array of refined dishes, blending global sophistication with regal decor.
The combination of modern Japanese cuisine and royal-style décor created a unique experience. It reflected the couple’s contemporary tastes while maintaining the grandeur expected from a destination wedding in Udaipur.
February 26, 2026: Wedding Day and Grand Receptions
The official wedding ceremony is set for February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, attended by close family and friends. Following the intimate ceremony, two grand receptions are planned — one in Hyderabad and another in Mumbai.
Fans have adored the pair ever since their on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam. Now, with The Wedding of VIROSH becoming a reality, their off-screen love story is stepping into a new chapter — one that feels both heartfelt and cinematic.
