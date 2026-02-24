Mick Foley announced his retirement in 2000, only to step back into the ring in 2004. His last singles match came against Ric Flair in TNA, but he continued to make sporadic appearances. Foley even entered the 2012 Royal Rumble, further undoing his initial farewell. In 2024, he announced plans for a final death match in 2025, but the bout was eventually canceled. The repeated comebacks left fans questioning whether his retirement would ever truly stick.