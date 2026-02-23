- Home
- Entertainment
- Rashmika Mandanna V/s Vijay Deverakonda: Who Has More Followers On Social Media? Read On
Rashmika Mandanna V/s Vijay Deverakonda: Who Has More Followers On Social Media? Read On
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding rumours are flying thick and fast, with reports saying they'll tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26. But fans have one big question: Who is the boss on social media? Check here
Rashmika Mandanna or Vijay Deverakonda who has more social media followers
Everyone's talking about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's rumoured wedding in Udaipur on February 26. But another big question is doing the rounds: who has more followers on social media? We did a full check to find out who is the real boss online.
Rashmika Mandanna is ahead on Instagram followers
First up, Instagram. Here, Rashmika Mandanna is the clear winner. She has around 48.9 million followers. In comparison, Vijay Deverakonda has about 22 million followers. That means on Insta, Rashmika's stardom is almost double his.
Vijay Deverakonda has more fan following on Facebook
Now for Facebook. Yahaan scene thoda alag hai. On Facebook, Vijay Deverakonda leads with about 10 million followers. Rashmika Mandanna is not far behind with 7.7 million, but Vijay definitely has the edge on this platform.
Rashmika or Vijay who has more followers on X
Moving on to X, which was earlier called Twitter. Here too, Rashmika is ahead. She has about 5 million followers, while Vijay has around 3.7 million. So, Rashmika ka palda yahaan bhi bhaari hai.
How many followers do Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have on YouTube
On YouTube, it's a neck-and-neck fight. Rashmika has around 1.42 million subscribers, and Vijay has about 1.4 million. They are almost equal here, but Rashmika is just slightly ahead by a tiny margin.
Rashmika Mandanna is ahead of Vijay Deverakonda in terms of followers
So, if we add up the followers from all four big platforms – Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube – Rashmika Mandanna comes out on top. Her huge lead on Instagram and X makes her the undisputed 'follower queen'. But Vijay's strong grip on Facebook is also very clear.
Rashmika and Vijay have a strong fan following on every platform
To sum it all up, Rashmika Mandanna has more followers than her rumoured husband-to-be, Vijay Deverakonda. But Vijay is no less of a star, with a solid fan base on every platform. This is what truly makes them a social media power couple.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.