Inside Varun Dhawan's Rs. 87 Crore Luxury Mumbai Home, Expensive Cars (PHOTOS)
Varun Dhawan is making headlines not just for his films but also for his growing real estate portfolio. The actor has invested nearly Rs 87 crore in two luxury apartments in Mumbai's coveted Juhu neighbourhood
Varun Dhawan's Rs 44.52 Crore Luxury Home in Juhu
Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal has spacious apartment in one of Juhu's premium residential projects for Rs 44.52 crore. Spread across more than 5,100 square feet, the residence offers several high-end features, including multiple parking spaces, dedicated staff accommodation and additional storage facilities.
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The purchase reflects the growing demand for luxury homes among Bollywood celebrities, particularly in Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhoods. With a price tag that places it among the city's premium residential deals, the apartment stands as a symbol of both comfort and exclusivity.
A Family Investment Worth Nearly Rs 87 Crore
The Dhawan family's real estate ambitions extend beyond a single property. Along with his mother, Karuna Dhawan, the actor purchased another apartment in the same residential tower. Located one floor below his own residence, the second property spans over 5,000 square feet and was reportedly acquired for Rs 42.40 crore.
Combined, the two transactions amount to nearly Rs 87 crore, making it one of the most notable celebrity property investments in recent years. The move highlights the family's confidence in Mumbai's luxury housing market and strengthens their presence in one of the city's most prestigious addresses.
Luxury Lifestyle Rooted in Family Values
Varun's association with premium living is not new. Back in 2017, he moved into a lavish four-bedroom home in Juhu that attracted attention for its sleek interiors, contemporary design and personalised décor. The residence showcased his preference for elegant yet functional spaces, complete with modern furnishings and a well-equipped fitness area.
While luxury remains a prominent part of his lifestyle, family continues to be at the centre of his journey. Since marrying longtime partner Natasha Dalal in 2021 and welcoming their daughter in 2024, the actor has often shared glimpses of his personal life with fans. Alongside an enviable collection of luxury vehicles, his lifestyle reflects a blend of success, family commitment and understated sophistication.
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