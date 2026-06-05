The Dhawan family's real estate ambitions extend beyond a single property. Along with his mother, Karuna Dhawan, the actor purchased another apartment in the same residential tower. Located one floor below his own residence, the second property spans over 5,000 square feet and was reportedly acquired for Rs 42.40 crore.

Combined, the two transactions amount to nearly Rs 87 crore, making it one of the most notable celebrity property investments in recent years. The move highlights the family's confidence in Mumbai's luxury housing market and strengthens their presence in one of the city's most prestigious addresses.

Luxury Lifestyle Rooted in Family Values

Varun's association with premium living is not new. Back in 2017, he moved into a lavish four-bedroom home in Juhu that attracted attention for its sleek interiors, contemporary design and personalised décor. The residence showcased his preference for elegant yet functional spaces, complete with modern furnishings and a well-equipped fitness area.

While luxury remains a prominent part of his lifestyle, family continues to be at the centre of his journey. Since marrying longtime partner Natasha Dalal in 2021 and welcoming their daughter in 2024, the actor has often shared glimpses of his personal life with fans. Alongside an enviable collection of luxury vehicles, his lifestyle reflects a blend of success, family commitment and understated sophistication.