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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan Starrer Records Strong Advance Sales
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan’s latest comedy entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has delivered an encouraging performance in advance bookings. The film has generated strong pre-release buzz
Strong Advance Booking Signals Positive Opening
Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has witnessed healthy momentum in advance ticket sales across major multiplex chains. By Thursday evening, the film had sold nearly 25,000 tickets across PVRInox and Cinepolis. Trade estimates suggest that the final advance booking figure could touch 30,000 tickets before release, positioning the film for an opening day collection of around Rs 8 crore.
Outperforms Several Recent Bollywood Releases
The comedy caper has managed to outperform the advance booking trends of several recent Hindi releases. Industry trackers note that its pre-sales are almost double those of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and are also expected to finish ahead of De De Pyaar De 2. The film's advance booking numbers have further surpassed those recorded by Mardaani 3 and Chand Mera Dil in major national chains, indicating solid audience interest ahead of release.
Single Screens Add To The Momentum
Apart from multiplexes, the film has also received a positive response in non-national chains and single-screen theatres. Early ticket sales from these centres have been encouraging, suggesting that walk-in audiences could significantly boost collections on opening day. With positive word-of-mouth likely to play a crucial role, the Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur starrer now looks well-positioned to emerge as another successful entertainer if audience reactions remain favourable.
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