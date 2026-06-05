The comedy caper has managed to outperform the advance booking trends of several recent Hindi releases. Industry trackers note that its pre-sales are almost double those of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and are also expected to finish ahead of De De Pyaar De 2. The film's advance booking numbers have further surpassed those recorded by Mardaani 3 and Chand Mera Dil in major national chains, indicating solid audience interest ahead of release.