Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stays true to the trademark style that has defined David Dhawan's career for decades. The story revolves around a man whose life spirals into chaos after discovering that both his wife and girlfriend are expecting a child at the same time. The premise is simple, predictable and packed with misunderstandings, romantic complications and comic confusion.

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The film does not attempt to offer anything groundbreaking. Instead, it embraces the classic Bollywood comedy formula and focuses entirely on entertaining the audience. While the first half struggles with weak writing and several jokes that fail to create the desired impact, the film redeems itself after the interval. The second half becomes far more engaging, with sharper humour, better pacing and genuinely funny situations that keep viewers invested.