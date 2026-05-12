Tamannaah Bhatia Offers Prayers At Ujjain, Mahakaleshwar Temple (PHOTOS)
This is exactly what happened in Ujjain, the city of Baba Mahakal, when actress Tamannaah Bhatia attended the Mahakaleshwar Bhasma Aarti. Her look was completely transformed, and she spent two hours lost in devotion
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Tamannaah Bhatia's completely new look
Top South and Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia showed a completely different side to her fans. She wore a red saree, had a tripund on her forehead, and a blue gamcha around her neck. This wasn't for a film shoot; she was completely absorbed in her devotion to Baba Mahakal. For nearly two hours, she sat like a true devotee, meditating in front of Baba at the Mahakaleshwar temple.
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Performed aarti and also drank charanamrit
Tamannaah Bhatia reached Ujjain, the city of Mahakal, around 3 AM on Tuesday. She then participated in Lord Bholenath's Bhasma Aarti. During the ceremony, she sat in the Nandi Hall and watched the entire aarti with full devotion. She also performed the aarti herself and drank the charanamrit.
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Tamannaah seen immersed in devotion to Baba
The pictures of Tamannaah from the Baba Mahakal temple show her in traditional attire. She also had sandalwood paste applied on her forehead. It's clear she was completely immersed in her devotion to Baba Mahakal.
#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia attends 'Bhasma Aarti' and offers prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/8WFTmZbMTR
— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026
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Tamannaah made a wish to Mahakal
After the Baba Mahakal aarti, the actress performed a puja and abhishek for Nandi. She also whispered her wishes into Nandi's ear. She then offered water to Baba and sought his blessings. As soon as people found out Tamannaah was there, a crowd gathered in the temple premises, with everyone eager to catch a glimpse of the actress.
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Baba Mahakal called me to Ujjain from Mumbai
After her darshan, the actress also spoke to the media. Tamannaah said, 'No one comes here uninvited. Baba called me, and that's why I was able to come. I felt really good coming here. You don't feel this way anywhere else. That sense of peace can only be felt, it's very difficult to put into words.'
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