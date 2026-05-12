5 5 Image Credit : ANI

Baba Mahakal called me to Ujjain from Mumbai

After her darshan, the actress also spoke to the media. Tamannaah said, 'No one comes here uninvited. Baba called me, and that's why I was able to come. I felt really good coming here. You don't feel this way anywhere else. That sense of peace can only be felt, it's very difficult to put into words.'