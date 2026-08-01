Taapsee Pannu moved into her two-bedroom apartment in Mumbai's Andheri while filming Manmarziyaan in 2018. She has often described the home as the realization of a long-cherished dream. One of its most distinctive features is the blue entrance door, chosen deliberately to reflect her personality. Instead of a conventional nameplate, she opted for a custom logo, making the entrance feel unique and deeply personal. For the actor, the home serves as a daily reminder that dreams become reality through determination and hard work.