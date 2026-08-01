Inside Taapsee Pannu's Cozy Mumbai Apartment With Vintage European Charm (PHOTOS)
Taapsee Pannu's Mumbai apartment is a reflection of her personality—warm, artistic and thoughtfully designed. Inspired by European aesthetics, the home combines vintage décor, travel memories and peaceful corners with modern comfort
A Dream Home Built With Passion
Taapsee Pannu moved into her two-bedroom apartment in Mumbai's Andheri while filming Manmarziyaan in 2018. She has often described the home as the realization of a long-cherished dream. One of its most distinctive features is the blue entrance door, chosen deliberately to reflect her personality. Instead of a conventional nameplate, she opted for a custom logo, making the entrance feel unique and deeply personal. For the actor, the home serves as a daily reminder that dreams become reality through determination and hard work.
European-Inspired Interiors Create a Warm Atmosphere
The interiors showcase Taapsee and her sister Shagun Pannu's love for old European towns and cafés. Wooden furniture, pastel shades, floral prints and vintage décor come together to create a relaxed, inviting atmosphere. The spacious living room features a blue-grey L-shaped sofa with colourful cushions, complemented by a classic glass chandelier that enhances the room's cozy appeal. Elegant drapes and traditional furniture complete the timeless look, making it an ideal place for entertaining friends and family.
A Balcony That Feels Like a Private Escape
The balcony is among Taapsee's favourite spaces at home. Surrounded by potted plants, decorative wall art, handcrafted wooden pieces and a Buddha statue, the area offers a peaceful retreat from the city's fast pace. A wooden swing provides the perfect reading corner, while the open space often doubles as her yoga and meditation zone. The actor affectionately calls it her "little forest," where she enjoys morning coffee while overlooking the Mumbai skyline.
Walls That Tell Stories Through Travel Memories
Personal touches are visible throughout the apartment, especially on a gallery wall filled with souvenirs collected during the sisters' travels around the world. Colourful frames, inspirational quotes and unique keepsakes transform the wall into a visual diary of memorable journeys. Rather than simply decorating the space, every item has been chosen to reflect their experiences, personalities and shared love for exploration.
Statement Décor Adds Character to the Home
One of the apartment's standout design elements is a white brick accent wall featuring an oversized black clock. Taapsee considers it one of the home's defining features because it symbolizes the importance of valuing time. Beside the statement wall sits her Victorian-inspired workstation with floral detailing, while elegant colonial-style doors decorated with floral curtains frequently serve as the backdrop for her photographs, adding charm to the overall décor.
A Coffee Corner Inspired by European Cafés
Completing the European-inspired theme is Taapsee's dedicated coffee station located beside the balcony. Equipped with a premium coffee machine, the corner allows her to enjoy different coffee blends made from beans sourced from across the world. Adjacent to it is a stylish dining area featuring a marble table surrounded by pastel-coloured chairs in soft blue, pink and yellow shades. A sleek black pendant light and an elegant crockery display cabinet further elevate the sophisticated yet welcoming ambiance.
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