Rashmika Mandanna has suffered a serious hip injury, reportedly a complete tendon detachment, while filming for her upcoming projects Mysaa and Ranabaali. Doctors have advised her six weeks of complete rest and rehabilitation, impacting the shooting schedules for both films and other professional commitments.

Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly sustained a serious hip injury, leading to a halt in the production of her highly anticipated films, Mysaa and Ranabaali. Doctors have advised the actress six weeks of complete rest and a structured rehabilitation program, according to multiple reports. The injury occurred during the demanding shooting schedules for both projects, which reportedly involved intense action and dance sequences. This setback is expected to temporarily affect the production timelines of her upcoming films.

Understanding the Injury

Doctors diagnosed Rashmika with a complete tendon detachment in her hip. Such severe tendon damage is typically observed in professional athletes who undergo rigorous physical training, surprising doctors by its occurrence in an actress. Her recovery will involve strict adherence to medical advice and a focused rehabilitation regimen.

Impact on Film and Brand Commitments

Six weeks of recovery. This mandatory period of rest means a significant pause in Rashmika’s typically packed professional calendar. Beyond her demanding film commitments for projects like Mysaa and Ranabaali, the actress is also a prominent face in numerous endorsement campaigns. The injury is therefore likely to cause a comprehensive reshuffling of her upcoming shooting schedules, necessitating adjustments across her advertising assignments and potentially delaying several project milestones.

Production Challenges for Ranabaali

Among the projects most significantly affected by Rashmika's injury is the highly anticipated Ranabaali. Reports confirm that her Ranabali shoots were hit directly by the actress's severe hip injury, leading to an immediate halt in filming. This pan-India historical action drama, produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, has a tentative release date of September 11, 2026. With lead actor Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role and Rashmika portraying the character of Jayamma, the production team now faces the complex task of adjusting its schedule to accommodate her six-week recovery period and subsequent rehabilitation. Such an interruption, particularly for a large-scale project involving elaborate sets and extensive cast and crew, can lead to significant logistical and financial challenges, potentially pushing back key production phases.

Fan Reaction and Industry Outlook

While there has been no official statement from Rashmika or her team regarding the injury, news of her condition has rapidly spread. With fans hoping for her quick recovery.