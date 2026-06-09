Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Peddi' is in hot water over some scenes. Amid this, an old interview of Taapsee Pannu is doing the rounds, where she spoke about being asked to wear padded bras in South films.

Amid the ongoing social media controversy around Janhvi Kapoor's film ‘Peddi’, an old statement by actress Taapsee Pannu has once again started doing the rounds. Taapsee had previously made some serious revelations about the industry's excessive focus on an actress's look and glamour, especially in South Indian cinema.

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Controversy over 'Peddi' scenes, questions raised at Janhvi Kapoor

Right now, Janhvi Kapoor is in the news for some sensual and glamorous scenes in her film ‘Peddi’. Many users on social media have questioned why the female character is being defined by her physical appeal more than her story or acting. Some also feel that in South films, heroines are often presented based on their beauty and glamour rather than their character's depth.

Responsibility placed on the director

After the controversy grew, Janhvi Kapoor clarified her stance. She said she had no idea her character would be presented this way. She attributed it to the creative vision of the film's director, Buchi Babu Sana.

Taapsee Pannu's old statement back in the spotlight

In the middle of this debate, an old interview of Taapsee Pannu has gone viral again. Taapsee, who has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films, had earlier said that the South industry often puts too much focus on an actress's looks and body presentation.

Claim about 'padded bras' and uncomfortable experiences

In a podcast, Taapsee had shared that on some occasions, actresses were even told to wear padded bras to make their look more attractive and bold on camera. According to her, this wasn't said directly but through the styling or assistant teams, which often led to uncomfortable situations. She also added that if the look didn't meet expectations during the shoot, they were asked to make changes again, which was often a mentally uncomfortable experience.

Debate on camera angles and glamour

Taapsee also mentioned that in some films, the camera angles are specifically focused on certain body parts. She said this is done to capture the audience's imagination and increase the film's glamour appeal.

Why the old debate is back

The ‘Peddi’ controversy has brought up an old question again: should female characters be remembered for their acting and story, or should they just be presented as objects of glamour and attraction? This debate isn't new, but it resurfaces every time a new film or statement comes out.