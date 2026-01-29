- Home
These actresses from the Indian film industry have celebrated their motherhood by adopting children and have become known as the best mothers. Some of them are single parents, while others are married. Sushmita Sen To Sunny Leone Full list.
Actresses who adopted a child
Motherhood is a celebratory part of a woman's life, but sometimes, for various reasons, it's not possible to celebrate it. Many actresses in the Indian film industry have also celebrated their motherhood by adopting children. Let's see who they are.
Abhirami
Actress Abhirami, who starred in movies like Raktha Kanneeru and Kotigobba 3, and her husband Rahul Pavanan adopted a baby girl in 2022 and named her Kalki. The actress recently revealed the baby's face.
Sushmita Sen
Popular Bollywood actress and Miss Universe Sushmita Sen adopted her first daughter, Renee, in 2000 and her second daughter, Alisah, in 2010. As a single mother, the actress is taking care of both her children.
Shobana
Popular Malayalam actress Shobana, who is still unmarried, adopted a baby girl in 2011 and named her Anantha Narayani. She is a single parent. Recently, the mother and daughter gave a Bharatanatyam dance performance together.
Sunny Leone
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone adopted Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017. Later, in 2018, she became a mother to twin boys via surrogacy. Through this, the actress proved she is a great mother.
Raveena Tandon
It's true that Raveena Tandon is married and has children. But before her marriage, at 21, Raveena adopted two of her distant relative's children after their death. Now, Raveena is also a grandmother to two grandchildren.
