Splitsvilla 16 host Sunny Leone had an 'oops' moment at a stylish event in Mumbai last Sunday. However, her husband Daniel Weber, who was present at the event, handled the situation so well that he's being praised everywhere.
Sunny Leone's confident look in a brown gown
During the event, Sunny Leone was seen in a floor-length dark brown gown. The dress had a deep V-neckline and beautiful draping at the waist, making her look classy and elegant.
Wardrobe malfunction during the photo session
While getting her pictures taken, Sunny Leone suddenly faced a clothing issue. Her nipple patch was caught on camera, a moment noticed by the paparazzi and social media users.
Husband Daniel Weber showed quick thinking
Daniel Weber's reaction was the highlight. He quickly noticed the issue and gestured for Sunny to adjust her dress. She fixed it immediately, handling the situation calmly.
People are praising Daniel wholeheartedly
This 'oops' moment went viral, and many users praised Daniel Weber's quick thinking and support for Sunny. People called him a caring and supportive husband.
Accessories and hairstyle enhanced Sunny's look
Sunny completed her outfit with minimal yet elegant accessories, including stylish rings, a layered necklace, and bold drop earrings. Her hair was in a fashionable updo.
For the record, Sunny Leone married Daniel Weber on April 9, 2011. The couple has three children: daughter Nisha, and twin sons, Noah and Asher. Nisha was adopted.
