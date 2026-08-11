Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has received a death threat. A threatening letter was delivered to his Behala home in the middle of the night, also targeting his staff. Who is behind this? Read the full report to find out the details.

Sourav Ganguly News: A threatening letter, written in English, has been sent to Sourav Ganguly, his wife Dona Ganguly, and their entire family, warning that they will be 'finished'. The former India captain has filed a complaint at the Thakurpukur police station, and an investigation is now underway. Police sources say that a phone number mentioned at the bottom of the letter shows up on Truecaller as belonging to a Belgharia resident named Arun Kumar. The police are now trying to figure out if this person is directly involved or if someone else is using his name to send these threats. It's also reported that Sourav Ganguly's family has contacted the state government to express their concerns about security and have asked for necessary action.

What exactly is the complaint?

On Monday, Sourav Ganguly’s personal secretary, Tania Bhattacharya, filed the official complaint at the Thakurpukur police station. She stated that Sourav, his family, and even his staff have been threatened. In the complaint, she mentioned, “We have received a threatening letter addressed to Sourav Ganguly and his family.” She further wrote, “For the past few months, we have been receiving letters from an unknown person. These letters contained offensive comments about Sourav Ganguly. At first, we didn't take them too seriously. We thought it was probably from someone who dislikes Sourav Ganguly and was just venting their personal frustration.”

What did Sourav Ganguly's personal secretary say?

She continued in her complaint, “Today, we received two letters. One was for Sourav Ganguly and the other for his wife, Dona Ganguly. The sender didn't just stop at making offensive comments about Sourav. They have also issued threats to the safety of Sourav, his family, and those who work with him.”

Sourav's personal secretary also wrote, “The way the threats have been made has left us deeply worried. This is no longer just about hateful letters; it has become a serious security issue. That's why we are requesting immediate police intervention and a thorough investigation.” According to sources, the police have accepted the complaint and have started their investigation. This isn't the first time Sourav has had to approach the police; he had previously filed a complaint at the Thakurpukur station against some 'defamatory' social media posts.

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