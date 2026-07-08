Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao stars as Sourav Ganguly. The film's first poster captures the iconic 2002 NatWest Trophy final celebration at Lord's, where Ganguly famously took off his shirt. Rajkummar Rao has recreated this moment perfectly, and the photo is trending everywhere online.

What the film is about: The movie will explore Ganguly's rise from a regular player to a powerful captain, showcasing his grit and the struggles he overcame to transform Indian cricket.

The Crew: The film is directed by the acclaimed Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. T-Series and Luv Films are presenting the movie.