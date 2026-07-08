First Look Out! Rajkummar Rao Nails Sourav Ganguly's Iconic Style in Biopic
On former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly's birthday, the makers of his biopic, 'Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story', have dropped the first look poster. The poster has created a massive buzz and raised expectations sky-high.
Rajkummar Rao recreates the 'Lord's' moment
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao stars as Sourav Ganguly. The film's first poster captures the iconic 2002 NatWest Trophy final celebration at Lord's, where Ganguly famously took off his shirt. Rajkummar Rao has recreated this moment perfectly, and the photo is trending everywhere online.
What the film is about: The movie will explore Ganguly's rise from a regular player to a powerful captain, showcasing his grit and the struggles he overcame to transform Indian cricket.
The Crew: The film is directed by the acclaimed Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. T-Series and Luv Films are presenting the movie.
Release Date
'Dada' is a film that both cricket fans and movie buffs are eagerly waiting for. The movie is all set to hit theatres worldwide on May 14, 2027.
Fans can't wait to see the story of 'Dada', the man who created a new era in Indian cricket, on the big screen.
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