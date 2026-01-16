Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s private residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai, is more than just a celebrity home. It is a thoughtfully designed personal sanctuary that mirrors their refined taste, love for comfort, and preference for understated luxury. Designed by renowned interior stylist Gauri Khan, the home combines modern minimalism with warm, lived-in charm.

A HOME DESIGNED FOR QUIET LUXURY

Nestled in one of Bandra’s most elite neighbourhoods, Siddharth and Kiara’s Pali Hill residence stands out for its calm sophistication rather than loud opulence. The interiors follow a neutral colour palette, clean lines, and uncluttered spaces. Every corner feels intentional, reflecting Siddharth’s private personality and the couple’s desire for a peaceful retreat away from the spotlight. Large floor-to-ceiling windows invite natural light and offer a breathtaking view of the city and the sea, making the home feel open and serene throughout the day.