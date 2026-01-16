Inside Sidharth Malhotra's Stunning Pali Hill Home; Check Here (PHOTOS)
Inside Sidharth Malhotra's Pali Hill House: Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s Pali Hill home is a perfect blend of luxury and warmth. Designed for comfort yet rich in style, their sea-facing Mumbai residence reflects their taste for elegance
Sidharth Malhotra House
Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s private residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai, is more than just a celebrity home. It is a thoughtfully designed personal sanctuary that mirrors their refined taste, love for comfort, and preference for understated luxury. Designed by renowned interior stylist Gauri Khan, the home combines modern minimalism with warm, lived-in charm.
A HOME DESIGNED FOR QUIET LUXURY
Nestled in one of Bandra’s most elite neighbourhoods, Siddharth and Kiara’s Pali Hill residence stands out for its calm sophistication rather than loud opulence. The interiors follow a neutral colour palette, clean lines, and uncluttered spaces. Every corner feels intentional, reflecting Siddharth’s private personality and the couple’s desire for a peaceful retreat away from the spotlight. Large floor-to-ceiling windows invite natural light and offer a breathtaking view of the city and the sea, making the home feel open and serene throughout the day.
THE LIVING AND DINING SPACES – WHERE STYLE MEETS COMFORT
The heart of the home is its warm, welcoming living room. Plush sofas, textured cushions, statement wall art, and subtle indoor plants create a balanced mix of modern design and cosy charm. The décor avoids excess, yet feels rich through smart use of leather, wood, and artistic accents.
The dining area continues the earthy theme with a wooden table, suede-finish chairs, soft lighting fixtures, and mirrored walls that add depth to the space. It is easy to imagine the couple hosting intimate dinners or relaxed brunches with close friends in this elegant yet comfortable setting.
PRIVATE CORNERS – BEDROOM, WALK-IN CLOSET AND PERSONAL SPACE
The bedroom is designed as a calming escape. Soft lighting, natural wood frames, and muted tones make it ideal for unwinding after long workdays. The walk-in closet, lined with wall-to-wall mirrors and neat shelving, adds a stylish, practical touch without feeling extravagant.
One of Siddharth’s favourite corners is a wood-panelled mirror space illuminated by stage-style lights. It has appeared in several interviews and photos, making it a personal spot that blends functionality with character.
THE BALCONY – A SEA-FACING SLICE OF PEACE
The balcony is arguably the most refreshing part of the home. Offering sweeping views of Mumbai’s skyline and the sea, it serves as a quiet outdoor retreat. A hammock, relaxed seating, and subtle décor elements make it an ideal spot for reading, sipping coffee, or simply watching the city unwind. It perfectly captures the home’s core theme – relaxed luxury without unnecessary showiness.
Pali Hill Home
Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Pali Hill home is not just a high-value property in Mumbai’s prime real estate belt. It is a reflection of their shared taste for simplicity, warmth, and timeless design. A house that feels stylish, personal, and genuinely lived in – just the way a modern celebrity home should be.
