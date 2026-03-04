Following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Dubai airport was shut down. Actresses Swasika and Esha Gupta, stranded amid the chaos, have safely returned to India, recounting the anxiety and relief of their ordeal.

Tensions in the Middle East have affected air travel after the United States and Israel launched a preemptive attack on Iran. Following the strikes, Dubai airport was shut down, leaving many passengers stranded as the situation grew tense. Amid the situation, Malayalam actress Swasika has safely returned to India. The actor was spotted at the Cochin International Airport after landing back home, early Wednesday morning.

Actress Recounts 'Anxious' Moments

While speaking to media about her experience, Swasika said there was no "heavy panic situation," but admitted that being in another country during such a time can make anyone feel anxious. "Heavy panic situation is not there, but still, as we are from another country, so definitely we will get a little panic... I was supposed to come on 28th February... Everything was under control...," Swasika said.

Esha Gupta Shares Ordeal

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta was also stranded in the United Arab Emirates during the same conflict. She shared on social media that she has now returned safely to India. She penned a note which read, "Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation that we all were. Truly God's blessing to safe! It started when I was at the airport on the 28th(Sunday). By 1pm, the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home."

Conflict Enters Fourth Day

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.