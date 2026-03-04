- Home
- Entertainment
- Kareena Kapoor To Tiger Shroff: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Don't Celebrate Holi; Here's Why
Kareena Kapoor To Tiger Shroff: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Don't Celebrate Holi; Here's Why
Holi 2026: Kareena Kapoor to Tiger Shroff; Here's a list of celebs who do not celebrate holi. While most Bollywood stars love a good Holi party, some actually don't like playing with colours at all. Let's find out who they are and why
Which Bollywood celebs don't play Holi
Taapsee Pannu
Reports say Taapsee Pannu keeps her distance from the festival of colours. Apparently, even her family doesn't like playing Holi. Taapsee usually keeps herself busy with work on this special day.
Kareena Kapoor
Tiger Shroff
Ranveer Singh
Kriti Sanon
John Abraham
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor also doesn't like to play Holi. According to reports, he finds it very difficult to shoot Holi scenes even for his films.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.