Toxic Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Yash's Film To Set New Record; Check Here
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Kannada cinema's pan-India film is set to hit theatres on March 19. But the buzz around its box office collection has already started. If recent reports are anything to go by, 'Toxic' is expected to earn so much
South India is buzzing for Yash's 'Toxic'
Yash returns to the big screen after 4 years
Yash's last film was the 2022 all-time blockbuster, 'KGF Chapter 2'. He hasn't had a release in four years since then. Now, he's making a comeback with 'Toxic', and the expectations are sky-high. Everyone believes the film could get a massive opening.
So, what's the Day 1 prediction for 'Toxic'?
Only two Kannada films have crossed the ₹50 crore mark so far
So far, only 'KGF Chapter 2' and 'Kantara Chapter 1' are the Kannada films that have earned ₹50 crore net or more on their opening day. Both these films had the advantage of being part of a franchise and had strong brand value. 'Toxic', on the other hand, is a completely standalone project—it has no prequel or franchise support. Crossing the ₹50 crore mark would make it the first non-franchise Kannada film to achieve this feat on its opening day.
ALSO READ: Ranabaali to Cocktail 2: Rashmika Mandanna’s 6 Upcoming Films Post-Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda
Meet the star-studded cast of 'Toxic'
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.