So far, only 'KGF Chapter 2' and 'Kantara Chapter 1' are the Kannada films that have earned ₹50 crore net or more on their opening day. Both these films had the advantage of being part of a franchise and had strong brand value. 'Toxic', on the other hand, is a completely standalone project—it has no prequel or franchise support. Crossing the ₹50 crore mark would make it the first non-franchise Kannada film to achieve this feat on its opening day.

