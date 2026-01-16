Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani; Check His Dating History
Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: From debut-day romance rumours to a real-life fairytale wedding, Sidharth Malhotra’s love life has always sparked curiosity. Here’s a look at the women linked to him before he found his forever with Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra Relationship Timeline
Sidharth Malhotra’s journey in Bollywood has been as eventful off-screen as it has been on-screen. From early romance rumours after his debut to friendships that made headlines and finally a real-life love story with Kiara Advani, here’s a complete look at his relationship timeline
Alia Bhatt – First Love in the Spotlight
Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt’s romance began soon after their fairytale debut in Student of the Year. Their chemistry quickly moved from reel to real, making them one of Bollywood’s most talked-about young couples. Fans even speculated that Alia’s pet cat, Edward, was a gift from Sidharth — a rumour the actor jokingly acknowledged later.
However, as careers accelerated, their relationship quietly came to an end around 2017. Reports suggested Sidharth wanted to focus on professional growth rather than long-term commitment at the time. Despite the breakup, both maintained mutual respect, with Sidharth later stating that there was no bitterness — just two people moving on naturally.
Nicole Meyer
After his split with Alia, Sidharth surprised many by confirming he was dating a South African model, Nicole Meyer. Though not much was publicly shared about their time together, the relationship drew attention for being outside the usual Bollywood circle.
The romance, however, was brief. The pair eventually parted ways, choosing to keep the reasons private and away from media speculation.
Jacqueline Fernandez – Friendship Over Romance
Sidharth’s name was frequently linked with Jacqueline Fernandez after they starred together in A Gentleman. Their fun-loving public appearances sparked dating rumours, but both clarified that they were simply good friends.
Sidharth openly praised Jacqueline’s lively personality and admitted they enjoyed spending time together, but insisted there was never a romantic relationship — only genuine friendship and shared energy.
Tara Sutaria – Rumoured Relationship During Film Shoot
During the making of Marjaavaan, Sidharth and Tara Sutaria were often spotted together, igniting speculation about a possible relationship. Their on-screen pairing translated into off-screen gossip, with fans closely following their public outings.
Neither confirmed nor denied the romance officially, and the buzz eventually faded as both actors moved forward in their personal and professional lives.
Kiara Advani – From Co-Stars to Life Partners
Sidharth’s most meaningful and confirmed relationship began with Kiara Advani during the shooting of Shershaah. Their bond grew quietly until they acknowledged being more than close friends on 'Koffee With Karan'.
What started as a cinematic love story soon turned real. In February 2023, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony. The couple later welcomed their baby girl, Saraayah Malhotra, in November, marking a new chapter in Sidharth’s life as a husband and father.
