Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt’s romance began soon after their fairytale debut in Student of the Year. Their chemistry quickly moved from reel to real, making them one of Bollywood’s most talked-about young couples. Fans even speculated that Alia’s pet cat, Edward, was a gift from Sidharth — a rumour the actor jokingly acknowledged later.

However, as careers accelerated, their relationship quietly came to an end around 2017. Reports suggested Sidharth wanted to focus on professional growth rather than long-term commitment at the time. Despite the breakup, both maintained mutual respect, with Sidharth later stating that there was no bitterness — just two people moving on naturally.