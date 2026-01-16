Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Top 5 Films That Shaped Him As An Actor
Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: The ‘Param Sundari’ actor turns 41 today. From a dreamer who entered the industry with no filmy background to an actor who carved his own space through grit and growth, his story inspires many
Student of the Year
Sidharth Malhotra debuted with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan with Karan Johar's SOTY in 2012. Since then he has established himself as one of Bollywood's most trusted actors.
Param Sundari
Sidharth Malhotra plays a Delhi guy who falls in love with a girl from Kerala called Sundari played by Janhvi Kapoor. The movie released last year.
Shershaah
As Captain Vikram Batra, he delivered a career-defining performance. Patriotism, bravery, and romance blended seamlessly, earning him massive acclaim and emotional connection with audiences.
Kapoor & Sons
His role as Arjun, a conflicted son dealing with family secrets, showcased mature acting. The restrained performance highlighted his ability to portray inner turmoil with subtle realism.
Ek Villain
This film transformed his image. As Guru, a brooding lover turned ruthless avenger, Sidharth displayed intense emotional depth and action credibility, proving he could carry dark, complex roles.
