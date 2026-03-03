On her birthday, Shraddha Kapoor received a viral wish from her brother Siddhant, who called her 'Sister Fishy.' The post highlighted their playful bond, which often appears on social media, like her praise for his role in 'Mandala Murders.'

Siddhant Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Wish

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has turned a year older today, celebrating her birthday on Tuesday. While birthday wishes and greetings have been pouring throughout the day from her fans and friends, the 'Stree' star received a wholesome message from her brother Siddhant Kapoor - something which quickly struck a chord on the internet.

Siddhant shared a picture with his sister, showcasing their playful bond and penned a short, yet hilarious birthday wish. "Happy Birthday Sister Fishy," he wrote. View this post on Instagram He shared another post with Shraddha on Instagram and added, "Happy Birthday, always be blessed."

A Strong Sibling Bond

Notably, the brother-son duo are known for raising shoutouts for each other on social media. Earlier, Shraddha was full of praise for her brother's performance in the thriller series 'Mandala Murders'. "My Bhaiya, packing a punch," she wrote. 'Mandala Murders' was jointly directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat. It also stars Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary in prominent roles.

On the Work Front

On the work front for Shraddha Kapoor, she was last seen in the film 'Stree 2' opposite Rajkummar Rao.She will reprise her role for the third instalment of the superhit horror-comedy franchise, which is slated for a 2027 release.

As announced by Maddock Films, 'Stree 3' will hit theatres on August 13, 2027.

Voice Role in 'Zootopia 2'

She also extended her voice for the Hindi version of 'Zootopia 2', joining the world of Disney as the beloved Judy Hopps. "Bohot jyada excited to join the #Zootopia2 family, as the voice of THE AMAZING Judy Hopps in Hindi - She is feisty, courageous, enthu cutlet aur cute toh hai hi.. bachpan se.. Aaj aa raha hai aapke liye ek anokha surprise. Stay Tuned!!" the 'Stree' star posted at the time.

'Zootopia 2' came out in November last year. (ANI)