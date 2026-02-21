‘Cocktail 2’ Story Leak? Rashmika Mandanna’s Bold Character Twist Sparks Buzz
Shocking news has emerged about actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is busy with her wedding preparations. Rumors are circulating that Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon are playing lesbian characters in the upcoming movie Cocktail 2.
Cocktail 2 Movie
News about the awaited Bollywood film "Cocktail 2" is out, with rumors of a story leak. The alleged plot involving Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon is going viral.
Rashmika Mandanna as a lesbian
According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon are expected to play a lesbian couple in this film, creating a unique romantic love triangle for a Bollywood movie.
This is a love triangle story
Although the makers haven't officially commented, reports suggest their love story is central. Shahid Kapoor's character is described as a third wheel, creating a love triangle.
A movie with a different story
This love triangle explores modern relationships, offering something different from typical romances. However, this is all based on leaks; the official team hasn't confirmed anything.
When will the movie be released?
The release date is unannounced. Reports suggest a September 2026 release, about six months after Shahid Kapoor's "Oh Romeo," but this isn't officially confirmed.
Rashmika Mandanna's wedding
Rashmika Mandanna is busy with wedding preps. It's said she'll marry Vijay Deverakonda on Feb 26 in Udaipur. Meanwhile, news of her playing a lesbian character has shocked fans.
