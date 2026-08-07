Salman Khan has added another remarkable piece to his luxury collection. The actor has collaborated with renowned watchmaker Jacob & Co. to launch a special edition timepiece called The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone Salman Khan Edition. Designed as more than just a luxury accessory, the watch reflects Salman's journey, his roots and his global appeal while offering premium craftsmanship and practical functionality.

Salman Khan's unboxing video gives fans the first look

Jacob & Co. introduced the exclusive watch with a special unboxing video featuring Salman Khan. The actor opened a premium blue-and-black presentation box, expressing his excitement even before seeing the watch.

As soon as he unveiled the timepiece, Salman admired its design for a few moments before sharing his appreciation. Calling it "beautiful," he praised the craftsmanship and thanked Jacob Arabo for creating something truly special. The actor then proudly wore the watch, giving fans their first glimpse of the exclusive edition.

India-inspired design makes the luxury watch stand out

While the watch carries Jacob & Co.'s signature luxury styling, several details make this edition uniquely connected to Salman Khan and India.

Crafted in stainless steel with a sapphire crystal, the watch features a world map dial highlighted with saffron and green accents inspired by the Indian national flag. The blue leather strap adds an elegant touch, while the engraved "Salman Khan" name and the initials "S.K." positioned at six o'clock make the watch highly personal.

According to the brand, the timepiece draws inspiration not only from Salman's successful career but also from the influence of his father, celebrated screenwriter Salim Khan. Rather than serving as a simple luxury watch, it has been designed as a tribute to legacy, heritage and the values that shaped the actor's life.

Dual time zone feature adds practicality to premium craftsmanship

Beyond its luxurious appearance, the watch is packed with useful functionality. Its independently adjustable dual time zone complication allows wearers to set separate hour and minute hands with precision.

This makes it particularly useful for travellers and business professionals who frequently move between countries with different time offsets, including regions that follow half-hour time zones such as India's GMT+5:30.

The watch is also water resistant, combines premium materials with advanced engineering, and reflects Jacob & Co.'s focus on innovation. Currently available through Ethos India, the limited-edition Salman Khan watch is priced at Rs 41 lakh, making it one of the most exclusive celebrity-inspired luxury timepieces available in India.