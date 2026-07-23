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Salman Khan SUPPORTS CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar? Here's What The Superstar Had To Say
Salman Khan has backed students protesting against paper leaks, calling their movement peaceful and justified. He urged education reforms, appealed against political interference and expressed hope for a fairer examination system
Salman Khan Calls Paper Leaks a Serious Concern
Salman Khan has spoken in support of students protesting against repeated examination paper leaks, describing the issue as a major challenge for India's education system. In a social media post, the actor praised students for raising their voices through peaceful demonstrations and said their determination reflected their commitment to improving the country's academic standards.
It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better…
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 22, 2026
He also appreciated parents who stood beside their children during the movement and said such collective efforts could encourage meaningful reforms in the education sector.
Appeals to Keep the Movement Free from Politics
Without naming any political organisation, Salman stressed that the protest should remain focused on students and education rather than becoming a political battleground. He expressed disappointment over the violence that erupted during the march in Delhi and extended his support to students and families affected by the clashes.
According to the actor, the issue should be resolved through dialogue between students and the education system. He expressed confidence that the government would address the concerns and work towards restoring trust in the examination process.
Film Industry Extends Support to Student Movement
Salman's statement adds to the growing support from members of the film industry who have publicly backed students demanding examination reforms. Several actors and filmmakers have expressed solidarity with those seeking greater transparency, accountability and stronger safeguards against paper leaks.
The nationwide movement gained momentum after the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Students have demanded stricter measures to prevent future leaks, compensation for affected candidates, comprehensive reforms in the examination system and accountability from those responsible. The campaign reached a major milestone with the 'Chalo Sansad' march in Delhi, where clashes broke out after police stopped protesters from moving towards Parliament.
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