Salman Khan has spoken in support of students protesting against repeated examination paper leaks, describing the issue as a major challenge for India's education system. In a social media post, the actor praised students for raising their voices through peaceful demonstrations and said their determination reflected their commitment to improving the country's academic standards.

It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better… — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 22, 2026

He also appreciated parents who stood beside their children during the movement and said such collective efforts could encourage meaningful reforms in the education sector.