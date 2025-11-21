Inside Janhvi Kapoor’s Lavish Chennai Bungalow with Stunning Sea View [PHOTOS]
Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning Chennai bungalow offers a mix of luxury, nostalgia, and breathtaking sea views. Once owned by Sridevi, the serene beach house beautifully blends natural design, family memories, and modern elegance.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Cherished Coastal Retreat
Janhvi Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most admired young actresses, has always been connected to her roots despite her glamorous lifestyle. Among her most cherished spaces is her breathtaking Chennai beach house, a property filled with memories, warmth, and coastal charm. Located in the serene Akkarai area on East Coast Road, this home offers a peaceful escape from the fast-paced world of showbiz.
A Four-Acre Luxury Haven with Family Legacy
Spread across an expansive four-acre property, Janhvi’s Chennai bungalow stands as a beautiful blend of luxury and nature. Originally owned by her mother, the late actress Sridevi, the house reflects timeless elegance and emotional significance. Recently, the home gained global attention after being listed under Airbnb’s exclusive ‘Icons’ collection, giving fans a rare chance to experience the beauty of this iconic residence.
Nature-Filled Outdoors with Stunning Amenities
The beach house is surrounded by lush greenery, tall palms, and beautifully landscaped gardens that create an oasis-like feel. A sparkling swimming pool, calming fountain, and a charming gazebo enhance the outdoor appeal, making it perfect for relaxation, photoshoots, or quiet evenings by the water.
Contemporary Design with Rustic Natural Elements
Inside, the home features a stunning contemporary design that seamlessly blends modern elements with natural materials. Bamboo, rattan, and earthy textures dominate the interiors, offering a minimalist yet warm aesthetic. Every corner reflects thoughtful detailing, with several pieces crafted by local Indian artisans to maintain authenticity and charm.
A Living Room Filled with Memories
The living room exudes rustic elegance, furnished with a mix of contemporary décor and handmade wicker ottomans. The dining area holds special significance for Janhvi, as it is where her family spent countless memorable moments together. These personal touches make the home not just luxurious, but emotionally rich.
Airbnb ‘Icons’ Access to a Celebrity Home
As part of Airbnb’s ‘Icons’ collection, the property was opened for a limited-time complimentary stay, allowing selected guests to live a day in Janhvi Kapoor’s world. With its serene ambience, artistic interiors, and deep family history, Janhvi’s Chennai beach house remains one of India’s most beautiful celebrity homes—a true fusion of cinematic glamour and soulful nostalgia.
