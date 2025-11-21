- Home
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s stunning Dubai villa, a Rs 650 crore beachfront estate. The property features spacious bedrooms, private spas, two swimming pools, and lavish interiors, showcasing the ultimate in luxury and comfort for the Ambani family.
Dubai Beach Villa
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family own luxurious properties worldwide. Their magnificent beach-facing villa in Dubai, valued at Rs 650 crore, has recently grabbed attention, highlighting the Ambanis’ extravagant lifestyle and global real estate investments.
Palm Jumeirah Mansion
In 2022, Mukesh Ambani purchased a luxurious estate in Dubai’s prestigious Palm Jumeirah. Located in North Palm Jumeirah, the villa features 10 spacious bedrooms, a private spa, two swimming pools, and is adorned with Italian marble and exquisite artwork, reflecting unmatched opulence.
Beachfront Luxury Villa
Spanning 26,033 sq ft, the Ambanis’ beachfront villa in Dubai was reportedly bought for around US$80 million (Rs 650 crore). The family uses this stunning property as a holiday home, enjoying its lavish amenities and prime beachside location.
Luxury Amenities
The Dubai villa is packed with world-class luxury features. It boasts two large swimming pools, both indoor and outdoor, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring ultimate comfort and a lavish lifestyle for the Ambani family during their stays.
Other Properties
Besides their Dubai villa, the Ambani family owns multiple luxury homes, including Mumbai’s iconic Antilia. Valued at Rs 15,000 crore, Antilia is the second most expensive bungalow in the world, after Buckingham Palace, showcasing the family’s unmatched wealth and opulent lifestyle.
