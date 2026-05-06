Citadel Season 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas Series
Citadel Season 2 starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden premieres on May 6 on Prime Video. The Russo Brothers confirmed that all episodes will release together, allowing fans to binge-watch the entire spy thriller at once.
Citadel Season 2 Release Date and Streaming Details
The wait is finally over for fans of Citadel as the second season of the spy thriller is set to premiere on May 6 on Prime Video. Indian viewers will be able to stream all episodes from 12:30 pm onwards. Unlike the first season’s weekly rollout, the makers have confirmed that the entire season will drop at once for binge-watchers.
Russo Brothers Share Important Message
Filmmakers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo shared an update on Instagram ahead of the release and urged fans to avoid spoilers online. In their note, the duo confirmed that every episode would be available together from midnight PST and encouraged viewers to watch the season quickly to avoid major plot twists being revealed on social media.
What Is Citadel Season 2 About?
According to the official logline, the new season follows elite operatives Mason Kane, Nadia Sinh, and Bernard Orlick as they face another dangerous global threat. The story promises high-stakes missions, shocking betrayals, and intense action sequences as the agents work to stop a conspiracy capable of reshaping humanity. The spy drama continues to blend emotional twists with large-scale international action.
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