Nick Jonas celebrated Mother's Day 2026 with a heartfelt tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra, calling her 'Jaan'. The post featured unseen family photos with daughter Malti Marie, earning him the fan title 'Jiju pro max'.

Nick Jonas's Heartfelt Mother's Day Tribute

Nick Jonas shared a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute for his wife, Priyanka Chopra, delighting fans with unseen family moments featuring their daughter, Malti Marie. In an Instagram post shared on Mother's Day 2026, Nick wrote, "You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother's Day my Jaan. We love you so much..."

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'Jiju Pro Max': Fans React

The use of the Hindi term "Jaan", meaning "life" or "beloved", quickly drew attention online, with fans once celebrating the singer's affectionate bond with Priyanka and informally referring to him as "National Jiju". Another fan wrote, "Jaan word usage has just upgraded the jiju profile to Jiju pro max." A third admirer of the couple wrote, "That "jaan" felt personal!"

Unseen Family Photos

Nick's post included a carousel of candid family photographs. Among the highlights were images of Priyanka playing with their four-year-old daughter Malti Marie in a swimming pool, the mother-daughter duo sporting matching red-braided hairstyles with pink extensions, and a relaxed family portrait showing Priyanka leaning on Nick's shoulder while he held Malti close. https://www.instagram.com/p/DYKy8T5mJZc/?img_index=3 The singer also shared a separate Instagram Story dedicated to his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra, writing, "Happy Mother's Day Madhu. Love you so much". Priyanka responded to the tribute with a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section and later reposted the post to her Instagram Stories with a kiss emoji.

Priyanka Honoured at Gold House Gala

Earlier in the weekend, Priyanka attended the Gold House Gala 2026 in Los Angeles alongside her mother, where she received the Global Vanguard Award. During her acceptance speech, the actor paid tribute to the strong women who raised her, including her mother and grandmothers.

On the Work Front

Priyanka and Nick, who became parents in 2022, are raising their daughter Malti Marie while continuing to balance their careers. On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in 'The Bluff' and is preparing for her upcoming film 'Varanasi,' directed by SS Rajamouli and slated for release in 2027. The second season of her series 'Citadel' began streaming on May 6.

Nick Jonas, meanwhile, continues to expand his acting portfolio and is set to star in an untitled romantic comedy directed by Ari Sandel. The film follows a bachelor whose life changes after inheriting his cousin's infant child, with complications arising when the child's godmother enters the picture. (ANI)