Inside pictures of Urfi Javed's party; actress donned 20kg glass dress

Last night, OTT Bigg Boss fame, Urfi Javed hosted a party in Mumbai, which was attended by many of her close friends and coworkers.

Urfi Javed is a social media phenomenon that recently reached 3 million Instagram followers. Hence she hosted a party to showcase her achievement. The actress has been the topic of the town since her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT.

Urfi hosted a party in a club with all of the industry's prominent personalities, including Rakhi Sawant, Akshit Sukhija, Priyank Sharma, and others!

Urfi, who was wearing a white dress with an external glass armour, was spotted on the dance floor dancing her heart out. She was one of the most gorgeous person at the party.



Here Urfi is seen posing with Rakhi Sawant, Akshit Sukhija, Priyank Sharma, and her manager Sanjit Asgaonkar, as well as a few other industry acquaintances.



Urfi Javed was seen on the dance floor with TV celebrities. She was also seen cutting a huge cake as she celebrates her 3 mn Instagram follwers.



Guests included Poonam Pandey, Nishant Bhat, Rakhi Sawant, and others. Rakhi and Urfi, on the other hand, stole the show. The two danced a little in front of the paparazzi and posed for the photographers.



When the pictures were out on social media, many mentioned that her fashion taste is the true reason they are trolled. Urfi Javed wore a glass dress in another strange garment she added to her collection. It weighed in at 20 kg.

She wore a white cord set with the glasses strewn across it like shards of glass. Bizarre has a new meaning. Urfi is attractive without the spectacles.