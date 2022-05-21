Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR, Jersey, Panchayat 2, watch these 6 films, series over the weekend

    First Published May 21, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    Looking for a weekend watchlist? Here are six films and series that you can watch over the weekend with your friends and family.

    The weekend is here and so is the list of shows and movies that you watch. From SS Rajamouli’s RRR to Panchayat’s season 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhaakad and much more, there are a lot of films and series that have been released on various platforms that you can plan to watch over the weekend. Whether it is watching a film or series on OTT or the recently released films in the theatres, grab a bucket of popcorn and some cold drink to go along with it and watch some amazing content with your friends and family. Here is a refreshing list of movies and series that you can watch this weekend; take a look:

    Panchayat 2: If you have liked the first season of 'Panchayat', then the second season is definitely a must-have on your watch list. The story of this series revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), who is the Panchayat Secretary in village Phulera. After disliking his village life in the first season, Abhishek is now happier about living in the village than ever before. You can watch this series on Amazon Prime Video.

    Escape Live: Starring Sidharth, Javed Jaffrey and Shweta Tripathi, the series traces the various journeys of six people who try to rise to fame through a social media app called ‘Escape Live’. There is a bunch of content creators in the story, who have different goals, but only one objective, to make the content viral. You can watch this series on Disney Plus Hotstar.

    RRR: SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' has come on OTT after creating a ruckus at the box office. If you have not been able to watch this movie in the theatre, watch it now in the comforts of your home. The film has released on Zee5 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages with English subtitles. At the same time, to watch in Hindi, you will have to wait till June 2.

    Jersey: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Jersey' has come on OTT, a month after its theatrical release. The film did not perform well at the box office, but it got a good response from the critics. The film is a Hindi remake of South's film with the same title and same director, in which Nani played the lead role. You can watch this film on Netflix.

    Dhaakad: If you are planning to watch a film in the theatres, then Kangana Ranaut's film 'Dhaakad' is one of the options. It is an action thriller film, in which Kangana is playing the role of a spy agent Agni. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

    ALSO READ: DHAAKAD BOX OFFICE DAY 1: KANGANA RANAUT’S FILM IS THE LOWEST OPENER OF HER CAREER

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' also hit the theatres on May 20. It is a horror-comedy film, which is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Tabu in lead roles.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' makes the biggest Bollywood opening day collection of 2022

