Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal’s highly anticipated wedding was suddenly postponed due to a reported medical emergency, sparking speculation online after Smriti deleted all wedding-related posts from her social media

Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal were set to get married on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, and the ceremony had been eagerly awaited by fans. But the celebrations were abruptly put on hold after both families reported that a health-related situation had forced them to postpone the wedding.

Soon after, fans noticed that Smriti had quietly removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account, including engagement and proposal photos. The sudden disappearance of these posts, combined with the couple’s silence, quickly ignited speculation across Reddit, Instagram, and X.

Rumours Draw Choreographers Into the Storm

As discussions grew more intense, an anonymous Reddit user claimed—without any proof—that two choreographers from the Bosco team, Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz, who had been hired for the wedding dances, were somehow connected to the situation. Despite the claims being entirely unverified, they spread rapidly and caused both choreographers’ names to trend on social media.

Amid the growing online chaos, Gulnaaz decided to address the chatter. She stated on Instagram Stories that she and Nandika were not involved in the matter in any way and that merely knowing someone socially or appearing in a photo with them did not imply any connection to their private issues. She urged people not to jump to conclusions and to remain respectful.

Her clarification came as social media continued to circulate wild theories about the wedding delay.

Meanwhile, Nandika Dwivedi has not issued any comment and has made her online profile private. Neither Smriti Mandhana nor Palaash Muchhal—or anyone from their families—has responded publicly to the situation or explained why Smriti removed her posts.

According to individuals close to both families and members of the wedding team, the ceremony was put off because of a medical emergency. Beyond confirming this, the families have chosen not to comment further or engage with the rising wave of speculation.

For now, fans are left waiting, and the only certainty is that none of the rumours spreading online have been officially confirmed.