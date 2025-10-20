Actors Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty (Image source: Shilpa's Instagram)
Actresses Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita prepared for Diwali by creating rangoli at home. Shilpa shared an Instagram video of the festive activity, showing Shamita making a freehand design while she used stencils
As Diwali approaches, preparations are in full swing across the country, with homes adorned with flowers, diyas, and colourful rangolis.
<br><strong>Shilpa Shetty Caption</strong></h2><p>Shilpa captioned the post simply as "Rangoli time," capturing the festive mood perfectly.<br>Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.</p><p>Diwali also marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana. During the festival, homes are cleaned and illuminated with oil lamps and lights.</p><p>Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Families exchange sweets and gifts, wear new clothes, and burst firecrackers as part of the celebrations.<br>This year, Diwali will be celebrated on the intervening night of October 20 and 21. (ANI)</p>