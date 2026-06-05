Inside PHOTOS Of Shahid Kapoor's Luxury Home With Theatre, Gym and More
Shahid Kapoor may be busy with Cocktail 2, but his Mumbai home is grabbing attention too. Take a look inside the actor's luxurious duplex, where stylish interiors, comfort, and family life blend perfectly together.
A House That Felt Like Home
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's luxurious Mumbai duplex may span nearly 10,000 square feet, but what stands out most is its warm and welcoming atmosphere. Located in Worli, the home instantly connected with Mira, who felt it was "home" despite it not matching their original wishlist in terms of location, size, or budget.
A Perfect Space for Family Life
The four-bedroom duplex has been thoughtfully designed to balance privacy and togetherness. Separate zones allow family members to work, relax, and spend quality time without disturbing one another. The layout ensures that every corner serves a purpose while maintaining a cozy family feel.
Packed With Modern Amenities
The home offers much more than beautiful interiors. It features a private home theatre, a DJ console, an open-air gym, and comfortable guest rooms. Whether hosting friends or enjoying a quiet family evening, the space caters to every occasion with ease.
Blending Two Different Design Tastes
Designing the home was a collaborative effort between Shahid and Mira, who have very different preferences. While Mira leans towards timeless and practical interiors, Shahid enjoys bold and contemporary styles. Designer Annkur Khosla helped them combine these tastes into one harmonious design.
The Unique 'Veto System'
To avoid disagreements, the couple adopted a unique decision-making process. Mira had the final say on the kitchen and children's rooms, while Shahid took charge of the upstairs areas. The remaining spaces were designed through mutual discussions and compromises.
The Showstopper Staircase
One of the home's most striking features is a dramatic black geometric staircase. Combined with earthy tones, clean lines, and large windows, it creates a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere. Natural light floods the interiors, adding to the home's airy charm.
Personal Touches Everywhere
From carefully curated tableware and travel souvenirs to books inherited from Mira's father, the home is filled with meaningful details. Fresh flowers, home-cooked meals, and a strong sense of community make the duplex more than just a luxury residence—it is a place where lasting memories are created.
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