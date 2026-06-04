2 10 Image Credit : Social Media

A Grand 40th Milestone and Career High

Ram Charan turned 40 on March 27, a huge milestone. His party was full of stars, with family and industry friends showing up, proving his top position in Tollywood. Over the years, Charan has become one of India's highest-paid actors. He got worldwide fame with RRR, especially after its song 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar. Now, he is getting ready for big projects like 'Peddi' and 'RC16', making his place as a pan-India superstar even stronger.