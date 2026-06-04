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Inside Look at Ram Charan’s Rs 38 Crore Jubilee Hills Mansion and Its Stunning Interiors
Step inside Ram Charan's luxurious Rs 38 crore Jubilee Hills mansion and explore its elegant interiors, sprawling spaces, premium amenities, and sophisticated design that perfectly reflects the lifestyle of one of India's biggest stars.
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Inside photos of Ram Charan’s Rs 38 Crore Mansion
With anticipation building around Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi, fans are eagerly following every update about the global star. Beyond his successful film career, Charan's luxurious ₹38 crore Jubilee Hills mansion in Hyderabad reflects the scale of his stardom and achievements.
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A Grand 40th Milestone and Career High
Ram Charan turned 40 on March 27, a huge milestone. His party was full of stars, with family and industry friends showing up, proving his top position in Tollywood. Over the years, Charan has become one of India's highest-paid actors. He got worldwide fame with RRR, especially after its song 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar. Now, he is getting ready for big projects like 'Peddi' and 'RC16', making his place as a pan-India superstar even stronger.
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The ₹30–38 Crore Jubilee Hills Mansion
Ram Charan's main home is a massive bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, one of the city's poshest areas. The house is spread over a huge 25,000 sq ft and costs somewhere between ₹30 to ₹38 crore. The famous Tahiliani Homes designed it, mixing modern luxury with old-world design, making it look like a palace. It's surrounded by lots of greenery, giving privacy but still looking grand—a perfect match for Charan's own personality.
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Inside the Mansion: Luxury Meets Tradition
The inside of Ram Charan's house is a superb mix of style and culture. The living room has artistic decor, lots of woodwork, and top-quality finishes. A special puja room shows the family's spiritual side. The house also has its own home theatre, a gym, and a swimming pool. There's even a unique chess-themed room made specially for his father, which adds a nice personal touch.
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Inside the Mansion
The house's design uses Indian motifs, beautiful marble work, and handmade elements. All this comes together to create a space that feels both super luxurious and deeply traditional.
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Premium Amenities and Outdoor Spaces
Ram Charan's home isn't just about the beautiful interiors; it has world-class facilities too. There's a private tennis court for staying fit, lovely landscaped gardens, a modern gym, and a swimming pool for relaxing.
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Inside photos of Ram Charan’s Rs 38 Crore Mansion
All these features make the house more than just a place to live. It's a full-fledged lifestyle hub where the actor can easily manage his work, fitness, and family time.
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A Home Shared With Legacy
This mansion is also home to megastar Chiranjeevi and the rest of the family, making it a symbol of their legacy and closeness. The property doesn't just show Ram Charan's success; it also shows the power of one of Telugu cinema's most important families. It's a place where tradition, stardom, and modern luxury all live together perfectly.
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More Than a House—A Statement of Success
Ram Charan's Jubilee Hills mansion is not just some fancy property. It's a symbol of his entire journey. From a newcomer actor to a global star, his rise has been truly amazing.
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More Than a House
As he steps into his 40s with huge films lined up and global fame, his lifestyle is a perfect match for his status in Indian cinema. And this stunning home is a big part of it.
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