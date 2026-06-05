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Inside Photos Of Triptii Dimri's Rs 14 Crore Mumbai Home That Defines Luxury Living
Step inside Triptii Dimri's luxurious Mumbai home, where modern elegance meets comfort. From stylish interiors and sunlit spaces to a serene poolside retreat and lush greenery, her residence perfectly reflects her chic yet grounded personality.
A Dream Address in Bandra
Triptii Dimri's rise in Bollywood has been remarkable, and her home reflects that success. The actress reportedly owns a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West area, one of the city's most sought-after celebrity neighborhoods. Reports suggest she purchased the property for around ₹14 crore in 2024.
Elegant Yet Understated
Unlike flashy celebrity mansions, Triptii's home is said to embrace understated luxury. The interiors focus on comfort, warmth, and functionality, creating a space that feels welcoming rather than extravagant. Modern design elements blend seamlessly with cozy furnishings.
A Living Room Full of Character
One of the standout features of the house is its stylish living area. Design reports highlight a striking pistachio-green sofa paired with soft pink walls, adding a vibrant yet sophisticated touch to the interiors.
Filled With Natural Light
Large glass panes and expansive windows allow plenty of sunlight to enter the home. The thoughtful use of glass creates an open, airy atmosphere while offering beautiful views of the outdoors.
A Relaxing Poolside Retreat
Triptii's home also features a serene swimming pool area. Surrounded by greenery, the space reportedly doubles as a peaceful yoga corner where the actress can unwind and recharge away from her busy schedule.
Nature at Every Corner
The actress appears to have a special love for plants. Her balcony and outdoor spaces are decorated with potted plants and greenery, adding freshness and a calming vibe throughout the property.
A Cozy and Stylish Bedroom
The bedroom follows the home's elegant theme, featuring earthy tones, tasteful décor, and comfortable furnishings. The space combines luxury with simplicity, making it both visually appealing and relaxing.
A Reflection of Her Personality
From minimalist interiors to wellness-focused spaces, Triptii Dimri's Mumbai home mirrors her personality, graceful, grounded, and effortlessly stylish. It is a perfect blend of modern luxury, comfort, and everyday elegance.
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