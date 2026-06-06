Inside PHOTOS of Diljit Dosanjh’s Stunning Mumbai Home With Private Gym and Pool
Diljit Dosanjh owns several homes across countries, reflecting his global lifestyle and personality. While he is a world-famous Punjabi star, he also prefers a simple, private life away from the spotlight.
Diljit Dosanjh House
Diljit Dosanjh owns a number of fancy houses in India and other countries. He has properties in Mumbai, Ludhiana, California, and Toronto. His Mumbai house in Khar is worth a cool Rs 10-12 crore. The one in California is a big duplex, perfect for when he needs privacy to work on his music. With a net worth of over Rs 170 crore, Diljit smartly invests in property, adding to his earnings from movies, music tours, and new projects like Border 2.
Diljit Dosanjh House
For anyone looking to buy a luxury home, especially NRIs and investors, Diljit's choices are a great lesson. He shows that it's better to focus on location, privacy, and long-term value instead of just following trends.
Diljit Dosanjh House
Diljit Dosanjh, who recently appeared in Border 2, is expanding his Bollywood presence and spending more time in Mumbai. Glimpses on his social media show he's also updating the decor in his homes abroad. The demand for luxury homes in celeb-hotspots like Khar and Bandra is always high. Industry insiders say that after seeing Diljit's success, more Indian artists are now looking at buying property overseas.
Diljit Dosanjh House
In India, Diljit Dosanjh owns a few impressive homes, with the most well-known ones in Mumbai and Ludhiana. His Mumbai apartment is in the posh area of Khar, which is right next to Bandra. His family home, however, is in Ludhiana, keeping him connected to his roots.
Diljit Dosanjh House
After looking around for a while, Diljit bought a fancy flat in a high-rise building in Khar. It's a 4 BHK apartment on one of the upper floors, which gives him great privacy and amazing views of the city. Reports say he paid somewhere between Rs 10 crore and Rs 12 crore for it.
Diljit Dosanjh House
Diljit Dosanjh's house in California is a two-storey duplex. He designed it to be a private and peaceful space where he can focus on his creative work. This house has become quite famous because he often shares pictures and videos from here on his social media.
Where lives Diljit Dosanjh?
So, where does Diljit Dosanjh actually live? The answer is: all over the world! He splits his time between his work in India and his personal life abroad. His main home outside India is in California, USA. It's a private suburban house that serves as his base for all his North American projects. He also has a luxury home in a posh Toronto neighbourhood in Canada, thanks to his huge fan base and frequent visits there.
Diljit Dosanjh Net Worth
Through his talent and sheer hard work, Diljit Dosanjh has built a massive empire for himself. His wealth is proof that he is one of the most bankable stars in the entertainment industry today. As of 2025, his estimated net worth and property value stand at $20 million, which is about Rs 166 Crores. He earns this money from his hit movies, superhit songs, sold-out global tours, and many brand endorsements.
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