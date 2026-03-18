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Inside PHOTOS of Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh’s Rs 100 crore Luxury Homes With Panoramic Arabian Sea View
Ranveer Singh’s homes are more than just luxury spaces—they are a reflection of his journey, ambition, and success. Whether it’s the Bandra mansion or the Alibaug retreat, each property tells a story of how far the actor has come.
Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh’s Rs 100 crore Luxury Homes
As Ranveer Singh gears up for one of his most talked-about films, Dhurandhar, the actor is once again dominating headlines—not just for his on-screen energy but also for his ultra-luxurious lifestyle. Known for his bold personality and blockbuster performances, Ranveer’s real estate investments reflect the same larger-than-life aura.
Rs 100+ Crore Bandra Sea-Facing Mansion
Here’s a closer look at the actor’s premium homes and how they mirror his rising stardom.
The ₹100+ Crore Bandra Sea-Facing Mansion
Ranveer Singh owns a stunning sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra’s Bandstand, one of Mumbai’s most elite neighbourhoods. The property spans over 11,000 sq ft across four floors and is estimated to be worth more than ₹100 crore.
What makes this home truly special is its panoramic Arabian Sea view, spacious terraces, and modern architecture. Located close to some of Bollywood’s most iconic residences, the property stands as a symbol of Ranveer’s success in the film industry. The timing of this investment aligns with his career peak, especially as films like Dhurandhar continue to build massive buzz ahead of release.
A Stylish Apartment in Prabhadevi
Before moving into his Bandra mansion, Ranveer owned a luxury apartment in Beaumonde Towers, Prabhadevi. Spread across over 2,700 sq ft, the apartment features elegant interiors, premium fittings, and a sophisticated design.
Originally bought for around ₹16 crore, the property’s current value has reportedly appreciated significantly, reflecting Mumbai’s high-end real estate growth.
This home marked an important phase in Ranveer’s journey—from a rising actor to one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars.
The Alibaug Retreat: A Private Escape
Away from the hustle of Mumbai, Ranveer also owns a lavish bungalow in Alibaug, a favourite destination for celebrities. Spread over 2+ acres, the property offers privacy, greenery, and a peaceful coastal vibe.
Valued at approximately ₹20–22 crore, the bungalow is designed as a weekend getaway where the actor can relax and recharge between shoots. With open spaces and luxurious amenities, it perfectly complements his high-energy lifestyle.
Real Estate That Reflects Stardom
Ranveer Singh’s property choices highlight a clear pattern—prime locations, expansive spaces, and long-term investment value. From a high-rise apartment to a sprawling seaside mansion, his homes have evolved alongside his career graph.
As Dhurandhar builds anticipation with strong advance bookings and early buzz, the actor’s brand value continues to soar—making his real estate portfolio even more significant.
A Lifestyle That Matches the Stardom
Ranveer Singh’s homes are more than just luxury spaces—they are a reflection of his journey, ambition, and success. Whether it’s the Bandra mansion or the Alibaug retreat, each property tells a story of how far the actor has come.
With Dhurandhar poised to be another milestone, Ranveer’s star power—and his lifestyle—only seem set to grow bigger.
‘Dhurandhar’ Buzz and Career Peak
Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar is already creating waves with its massive advance bookings and strong early reviews. Industry insiders believe the film could open big at the box office, further strengthening Ranveer’s position among Bollywood’s top stars.
With a powerful lineup of projects and a growing global fan base, Ranveer is at a stage where his on-screen success and off-screen lifestyle go hand in hand.
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