Here’s a closer look at the actor’s premium homes and how they mirror his rising stardom.

The ₹100+ Crore Bandra Sea-Facing Mansion

Ranveer Singh owns a stunning sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra’s Bandstand, one of Mumbai’s most elite neighbourhoods. The property spans over 11,000 sq ft across four floors and is estimated to be worth more than ₹100 crore.

What makes this home truly special is its panoramic Arabian Sea view, spacious terraces, and modern architecture. Located close to some of Bollywood’s most iconic residences, the property stands as a symbol of Ranveer’s success in the film industry. The timing of this investment aligns with his career peak, especially as films like Dhurandhar continue to build massive buzz ahead of release.