For Dhurandhar lovers, the wait is almost over. After over three months, the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is finally poised to hit cinemas in just a few hours. The first film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, was a huge success.

Because of its massive popularity, there has been a lot of anticipation for the second instalment, with fans eager to find out what happens next.