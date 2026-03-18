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Dhurandhar 2 REVIEW: ‘Mind-Blowing Direction’, Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun’s Power-Packed Action Impress Fans
Even before its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has received a lot of attention. It is already being dubbed as one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026, and expectations are high.
Dhurandhar 2 First Review
For Dhurandhar lovers, the wait is almost over. After over three months, the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is finally poised to hit cinemas in just a few hours. The first film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, was a huge success.
Because of its massive popularity, there has been a lot of anticipation for the second instalment, with fans eager to find out what happens next.
Dhurandhar 2 First Review
Even before its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has received a lot of attention. It is already being dubbed as one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026, and expectations are high.
Dhurandhar 2 Release
The film is set to enter cinemas on March 19, and the anticipation around it has only intensified. One major reason for this is an early review that went viral on social media, stimulating debate and interest among audiences.
Dhurandhar 2 Early Review
Giving 4.5 stars to Dhurandhar 2, the reviewer called the film 'complete entertainment' and wrote, "Even though the film runs close to 4 hours, it never feels boring. The story keeps you engaged all the time. The screenplay is outstanding, and the direction is mind-blowing. Action lovers are going to enjoy the super intense and violent action sequences. Music, background score, album and tracks - everything hits hard and elevates the film. No doubt about it, Dhurandhar 2 is complete entertainment."
#Dhurandhar2 -First REVIEW ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5
The first half (around 2 hours 10 minutes) is absolutely zabardast. From the very beginning the film grabs your attention and never lets go. Ranveer Singh is in complete BEAST MODE throughout the film. His screen presence and intensity are… pic.twitter.com/kbhD6hg1Wi
— Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) March 13, 2026
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Dhurandhar
The Revenge has recently been one of the most talked-about films, particularly because it avoided a direct box office battle with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash. Since Toxic has been moved out to June, the sequel has a distinct edge and is likely to have a more consistent run in theatres.
After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a…
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Dhurandhar
The second film has been created with more resources than the first. The original sequel had a restricted distribution in India, but this one is a full-length film that will be shown across the country.
After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a…
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Dhurandhar
The film will be distributed in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Because of this distribution, the film will reach a larger audience, allowing it to interact with people across the country and improve its overall audience size.
#Dhurandhar Part2 will take BOLLYWOOD to d next level. Dhurandhar has EATEN all d movies released along with it.Even AVATAR couldn't stand🔥
Any movie releasing along #Dhurandhar2 will be suicidal.
Jaskirat Singh Rangi will be at his FIERCE BEST & will show R.A.W Power in P2🔥 https://t.co/k6KBqqYYhipic.twitter.com/UGXe0Js0mO
— Bhakt Prahlad🚩 (@RakeshKishore_l) December 29, 2025
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