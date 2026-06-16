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Disha Patani Leases Out Khar West Apartment for INR 2.85 Lakh Monthly Rent; Read On
Disha Patani has leased her luxury apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Khar West locality, securing a two-year rental agreement that is expected to generate nearly INR 71 lakh in income. Read the full story here
Disha Patani’s Luxury Apartment Gets a New Tenant
Disha Patani has rented out her premium apartment at Rustomjee Paramount in Mumbai's Khar West neighbourhood. Property registration records show that the leave-and-license agreement was officially registered on June 1, 2026, and will remain valid for two years.
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The spacious apartment, located on a higher floor of the luxury residential tower, has been leased to Kamlaben Mangalbhai Gujjar. The rental arrangement begins with a monthly payment of ₹2.85 lakh.
Rental Terms Could Bring in Nearly ₹71 Lakh
As per the agreement, the tenant has deposited ₹8.55 lakh as security, equivalent to three months' rent. The contract also includes a 5% rent escalation after the completion of the first year.
With the revised rent expected to rise to approximately ₹2.99 lakh per month in the second year, the total earnings from the lease are estimated to be close to ₹71 lakh over the 24-month period. Neither the actor nor the tenant has publicly commented on the transaction.
Celebrity Real Estate Investments Continue to Grow
Disha joins a growing list of Bollywood celebrities who are generating income through Mumbai's lucrative rental market. Stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor and Salman Khan have also made headlines for leasing residential and commercial properties.
The apartment is part of the luxury Rustomjee Paramount development by Rustomjee Group. The project features premium 3BHK and 4BHK residences along with amenities such as a mini theatre, spa, salon, banquet hall, business centre and sky lounge.
The property has attracted several celebrity buyers over the years. In 2021, Rani Mukerji purchased an apartment in the complex, further enhancing the project's reputation as a preferred address among Bollywood personalities.
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