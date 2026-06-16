Disha Patani has rented out her premium apartment at Rustomjee Paramount in Mumbai's Khar West neighbourhood. Property registration records show that the leave-and-license agreement was officially registered on June 1, 2026, and will remain valid for two years.

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The spacious apartment, located on a higher floor of the luxury residential tower, has been leased to Kamlaben Mangalbhai Gujjar. The rental arrangement begins with a monthly payment of ₹2.85 lakh.