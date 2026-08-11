Awarapan 2 Cast Fees: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani Reportedly Charging THIS Much
Awarapan 2 Cast Fees: Awarapan 2 is among the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026, with Emraan Hashmi returning as Shivam Pandit. Ahead of its August 14 release, reports have revealed the alleged fees of its leading cast
Emraan Hashmi Is Reportedly The Highest-Paid Star
Emraan Hashmi is returning as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2, almost 20 years after the original film. According to a report by News24, the actor is being paid Rs 12 crore for the sequel.
If the reported figure is accurate, Hashmi's remuneration is nearly 10 times what he was paid for Awarapan, which released in 2007. His return as the iconic character has been one of the biggest talking points surrounding the sequel.
Disha Patani Is Said To Be Getting Rs 5 Crore
Disha Patani is also part of the much-awaited sequel and reportedly commands a fee of Rs 5 crore. While details about her character have largely been kept under wraps, her presence has added to the curiosity surrounding the film.
Her reported remuneration also makes her one of the highest-paid members of the Awarapan 2 cast after Emraan Hashmi.
Shabana Azmi Reportedly Charges Up To Rs 5 Crore
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi plays an important role in Awarapan 2 and is reportedly taking home between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore for the project.
The film will see Azmi in a negative role, marking a different screen appearance for the acclaimed actress. Interestingly, she will have another major release on the same day.
Shabana Azmi Faces A Unique Box-Office Clash
Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend. The same day will also see the release of Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.
Shabana Azmi features in both films, although she plays very different characters. This gives the veteran actress the unusual distinction of having two films arrive in cinemas on the same day.
Awarapan Returns With A New Director
The original Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri, while the sequel has been helmed by Nitin Kakkar. Bilal Siddiqui has written the story for Awarapan 2.
The music is another key attraction, with Amaal Mallik and Mithoon contributing to the soundtrack. For fans of the original, the combination of Emraan Hashmi's return and the franchise's musical legacy is expected to be a major draw.
The Original Film Will Return After The Sequel
Emraan Hashmi recently spoke about the franchise's release strategy during an Instagram Live session. He revealed that Awarapan will return to theatres after Awarapan 2 completes its theatrical run.
The actor explained that a new generation, particularly Gen Z audiences, may discover the original after watching the sequel. According to Hashmi, viewers who watch the second film could then go back to the first instalment to understand Shivam's story and origins.
Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026. With Emraan Hashmi reprising one of his most remembered roles and a fresh supporting cast, the sequel is expected to draw both longtime fans and younger viewers.
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