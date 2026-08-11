Veteran actress Shabana Azmi plays an important role in Awarapan 2 and is reportedly taking home between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore for the project.

The film will see Azmi in a negative role, marking a different screen appearance for the acclaimed actress. Interestingly, she will have another major release on the same day.

Shabana Azmi Faces A Unique Box-Office Clash

Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend. The same day will also see the release of Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

Shabana Azmi features in both films, although she plays very different characters. This gives the veteran actress the unusual distinction of having two films arrive in cinemas on the same day.

Awarapan Returns With A New Director

The original Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri, while the sequel has been helmed by Nitin Kakkar. Bilal Siddiqui has written the story for Awarapan 2.

The music is another key attraction, with Amaal Mallik and Mithoon contributing to the soundtrack. For fans of the original, the combination of Emraan Hashmi's return and the franchise's musical legacy is expected to be a major draw.

The Original Film Will Return After The Sequel

Emraan Hashmi recently spoke about the franchise's release strategy during an Instagram Live session. He revealed that Awarapan will return to theatres after Awarapan 2 completes its theatrical run.

The actor explained that a new generation, particularly Gen Z audiences, may discover the original after watching the sequel. According to Hashmi, viewers who watch the second film could then go back to the first instalment to understand Shivam's story and origins.

Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026. With Emraan Hashmi reprising one of his most remembered roles and a fresh supporting cast, the sequel is expected to draw both longtime fans and younger viewers.