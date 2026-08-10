On World Lion Day, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced a significant increase in the Asiatic lion population, from 523 in 2015 to 891. He credited conservation efforts like Project Lion for the success and habitat expansion.

As World Lion Day is being observed today, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted India's remarkable efforts to protect and conserve lions. In a post on X, he claimed that the Asiatic lion population has risen from 523 in 2015 to 891.

"The Asiatic Lion population has steadily increased from 523 in 2015 to 891 in 2025," Yadav said in a social media post. He credited those working to protect the species and said the government remained committed to ensuring that the lion's "roar" continued to resonate for generations.

'Development and Nature Can Coexist'

Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said India's conservation efforts showed that development and nature could coexist. He said the government had focused on protecting critical habitats, strengthening conservation programmes and promoting coexistence between communities and wildlife.

Project Lion's Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Project Lion on August 15, 2020, with the objective of ensuring the long-term conservation of the Asiatic lion. Since then, the geographical range of the species has expanded from around 30,000 sq km in 2020 to nearly 35,000 sq km, according to the Environment Ministry.

The project follows a landscape-level approach to lion conservation, with interventions including habitat improvement, disease surveillance and veterinary support, scientific population monitoring and technology-aided conservation measures. It also focuses on biodiversity protection, benefit-sharing and greater participation of local communities in conservation efforts.

The Asiatic lion, whose last remaining wild population is found in and around Gujarat's Gir landscape, has been the focus of sustained conservation efforts over the past several decades.(ANI)