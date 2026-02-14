- Home
Valentine's Day is being celebrated with a lot of excitement all over the world. Everyone, from regular folks to celebs, celebrates this day with passion and expresses their love.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru
Samantha Ruth Prabhu married director Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025. The couple is celebrating their first Valentine's Day after their wedding.
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben tied the knot in January this year. About 35 days after their wedding, they are celebrating their first Valentine's Day.
Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee
Prateik Babbar married his girlfriend Priya Banerjee on February 14, 2025. This Valentine's Day is their first wedding anniversary.
Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal
Content creator and actress Prajakta Koli married lawyer Vrishank Khanal on February 25, 2025. This is the couple's first Valentine's Day after their wedding.
Aadar Jain-Alekhya Advani
Aadar Jain and Alekhya Advani got married in Mumbai in February 2025. They are celebrating their first Valentine's Day this year after their wedding.
Lauren Gottlieb-Tobias Jones
Lauren Gottlieb is celebrating her first Valentine's Day after marriage. She married video producer and director Tobias Jones on June 11, 2025.
