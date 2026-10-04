A recent Instagram post featuring ex-partners Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in a 'throwback' moment, has garnered 18.8K likes and 79 comments, highlighting continued public interest in the former couple following their 2024 breakup.

In Bollywood, nothing is forgotten, and nothing ever goes unnoticed! A recent Instagram post from the verified account bollywoodsocietyy, published on October 3, 2026, and featuring Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in a throwback moment, has attracted significant attention.

The post, which explicitly included the hashtag #throwback, went live on the popular social media platform just 23 hours prior to the capture of the provided content. In that short span, it rapidly accumulated 18.8K likes and 79 comments. Its caption, "The way Malaika told Arjun to stand beside her", resonated deeply with fans, immediately sparking conversation around the former couple. The rapid engagement within such a brief timeframe underscores the enduring public interest in Arora and Kapoor's relationship history.

Here's What Happened In the Video!

The bollywoodsocietyy's recent Instagram post dates back to a time when Arora and Kapoor were a prominent and much-discussed couple in Bollywood. Their relationship, which began in 2018, captivated audiences for six years before their eventual breakup in 2024. This #throwback post serves as a poignant reminder of their journey together, contrasting their past intimacy with their current individual paths.

In the video Malaika can be seen asking Arjun to stand beside her, while Sonu Sood allegedly reacted to the same and raised his eyebrows swiftly. Even fans noticed the same, and started hailing him in the comment box.

About Malaika-Arjun Breakup!

2024 marked the end of their highly publicized six-year romance. Arjun Kapoor publicly confirmed his single status later that year during promotional events for his film Singham Again, officially closing that chapter of his life. Despite the separation, Malaika Arora, speaking in early 2026, emphasized the continued bond, stating that Kapoor remained an "integral part of her life." She also expressed her readiness to move forward, suggesting a mature approach to their changed relationship.