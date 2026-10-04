Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi got emotional over the success of her husband Abhishek Pathak's film, 'Drishyam 3'. She shared a heartfelt post, stating she's proud to be his wife. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, is roaring at the box office.

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi is overwhelmed as her husband Abhishek Pathak’s latest directorial outing ‘Drishyam 3’ has received a grand reception at the box office. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Shivaleeka shared a video from a movie theatre, where she appeared to be watching the much-awaited Ajay Devgn starrer. An emotional Shivaleeka Oberoi reflected on how the world has been celebrating her husband’s hard work and vision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak (@shivaleekaoberoi)

Shivaleeka's heartfelt post

“I teared up when I saw this on the big screen. And judging by the messages I’ve been getting, I’m clearly not the only one who thought this was pretty special. When you started this journey, there was so much that life was about to bring our way. There were sacrifices, difficult days, time apart, and so many moments that tested us. But through it all, I believed in you, in your vision and in what you were creating. Today, watching the world celebrate what you created makes every bit of it feel worth it,” she wrote.

She also cherished how their daughter would grow up and be proud of her father’s work. “And sometimes I look at Aarika and think..how lucky is she going to feel one day knowing her father directed Drishyam. So incredibly proud to be your wife! #DrishyamTheConclusion #Grateful,” the post concluded.

About 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion'

‘Drishyam 3: The Conclusion’ continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. Set years after Vijay managed to stay ahead of the law, the film follows a fresh investigation that once again puts his family under pressure. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay, while Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Pathak along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

The film opened in theatres on October 2 and has already left an impact.

SENSATIONAL FRIDAY – REMARKABLE SATURDAY – BLOCKBUSTER RUN CONTINUES... After a massive opening day, #Drishyam3 once again crosses the ₹ 50 cr mark on Saturday, with business going into overdrive towards the evening shows. The film is clearly heading towards the SECOND BIGGEST OPENING WEEKEND OF 2026, after #Dhurandhar2. The fabulous 2-day total reconfirms the immense love for the #Drishyam franchise, coupled with the audience appreciation and acceptance of #Drishyam3... Had the film not lived up to the sky-high expectations, the cracks would've been visible on Saturday morning itself. Sunday [today] is expected to be HUGE once again... But the big question is: Will #Drishyam3 match or surpass its Friday number? ⭐ #DrishyamTheConclusion [Week 1] Fri 62 cr, Sat 52 cr. Total: ₹ 114 cr. Official Nett BOC | #India biz | #Boxoffice — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2026

The film earned Rs 62 crore on Friday, followed by another Rs 52 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs 114 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. As per Adarsh, the crime thriller saw a strong response on Saturday, with its business picking up further during the evening shows. The film is now heading towards the second-biggest opening weekend of 2026, after ‘Dhurandhar 2’. (ANI)