Houston's Indian Consulate hosted a celebration of Assamese culture with the screening of 'Bhupenda Uncut', a documentary on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The event, supported by ACSGH, featured dance, music, and cuisine, honoring the artist's legacy.

Houston Celebrates Assamese Culture and Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy

A vibrant celebration of Assamese culture and heritage unfolded at the Consulate General of India in Houston with the screening of ‘Bhupenda Uncut’, a documentary celebrating the life, legacy and enduring cultural influence of legendary Assamese artist Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The screening was accompanied by an engaging showcase of Assam’s rich cultural traditions, featuring traditional Assamese dance, soulful musical performances and an array of regional cuisine.

The occasion was graced by Ambassador Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, who delivered an insightful keynote address on Dr Hazarika and his remarkable contribution to Indian art, music and culture.

A vibrant celebration of Assamese culture unfolded today at the Consulate General of India, Houston, with the successful screening of “Bhupenda Uncut”. The authentic documentary was beautifully complemented by traditional Assamese dance, soulful songs, and delicious regional cuisine—bringing the essence of Assam alive in Houston. Ambassador Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri graced the occasion and gave an insightful keynote address on Dr Hazarika, which added depth and dignity to the occasion. Consul General D C Manjunath welcomed the gathering and commended the contributions of Assamese Community in Houston. Heartfelt thanks to Director Bobbeeta Sharma and Producer Chinmoy Sharma for this remarkable film, and to the Assamese Cultural Society of Greater Houston (ACSGH) for curating a memorable cultural showcase. Sincere appreciation to the diaspora members for their enthusiastic presence and for celebrating the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Bharat with such warmth. #CGIHouston #AssameseCulture #BhupendaUncut #IndianDiaspora #VibrantBharat #ACSGH #CulturalConnect — India in Houston (@cgihou) October 4, 2026

Consulate General DC Manjunath welcomed the gathering and acknowledged the significant contributions of the Assamese community in Houston.

‘Bhupenda Uncut’, directed by Bobbeeta Sharma and produced by Chinmoy Sharma, served as the centrepiece of the cultural evening. The documentary offered an authentic portrayal of Dr Hazarika’s life and legacy, providing audiences an opportunity to revisit the journey and influence of a figure whose music and creative work transcended regional and linguistic boundaries.

The event was curated with the support of the Assamese Cultural Society of Greater Houston (ACSGH), whose efforts brought together film, music, dance and cuisine to create a comprehensive celebration of Assamese identity and heritage.

Dignitaries Reflect on the Celebration

Revisiting the moments, Ambassador Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, in an X post, wrote, “From the Brahmaputra to Houston, Bhupenda’s voice still travels without a passport. A beautiful celebration of Dr Bhupen Hazarika — where music became memory, Assam became emotion, and our diaspora became the bridge carrying India’s cultural soul across continents. Grateful to @cgihou and the Assamese community of Greater Houston for keeping that bridge vibrant.”

From the Brahmaputra to Houston, Bhupenda’s voice still travels without a passport. 🇮🇳🎶 A beautiful celebration of Dr Bhupen Hazarika — where music became memory, Assam became emotion, and our diaspora became the bridge carrying India’s cultural soul across continents. Grateful to @cgihou and the Assamese community of Greater Houston for keeping that bridge vibrant. — Lakshmi M Puri (@lakshmiunwomen) October 4, 2026

Legacy of the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra'

Hazarika, popularly known as 'Sudhakantha' and the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra', remains one of Assam's most influential cultural figures. His work in music and cinema carried the stories, aspirations and cultural identity of Assam and the Northeast to audiences across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Hazarika on Tuesday, saying his voice carried the soul of Assam and the spirit of the Northeast to the entire nation. (ANI)