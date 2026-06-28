Inside Karan Johar's Glamorous Bachelor Pad In Mumbai - PHOTOS
Karan Johar's gorgeous bachelor pad in Mumbai is nothing about nonchalance - there are colours, light, luxury, and a lot of love. Let's take a tour of his swanky home.
Of love and luxury!
Karan Johar lives in a swanky, luxurious house in Bandra's Pali Hill. Gauri Khan has designed the humble abode. Here's a tour of his palatial home, which is no less than a glamorous bachelor's pad.
Lush greens and muted colours
Gauri Khan added numerous lush green plants and planters in Johar's house to add a homey feel to it. The furniture is often muted coloured and of soft pastel hues.
Bring on the colours!
Karan has quite an edgy bathroom. A stunning black marbled stone interior with a huge mirror, matching sink, and golden bathroom accessories.
Stunning decor pieces!
Johar's home is filled with beautiful artefacts reflecting his taste for decor, style, art, and films.
Best client!
“Gauri claims I am her best client, as I did not interfere even once! It would have been easy for me to keep checking in on the work, and I will admit, it was tough to not peek, but I did not go on site until it was all done. I trusted her taste and judgment implicitly. I travel so much and when you come back, you want your personal space to not be anything like a hotel. And full credit to Gauri, she gave this space such a distinct identity, and also made this a home," Johar told AD.
No non-chalance!
If it is a Karan Johar home, there's no place for nonchalance. Bold colours, stripped furniture, lush green plants and huge mirrors make it a luxe experience.
What was Karan's brief to Gauri?
“At 50, I wanted this to be my very own space — with a large living room for bringing my friends together, and a bedroom with, of course, a massive wardrobe. I joke to Gauri that what she’s created is not a walk-in but a run-in, and my bathroom, well, you can play cricket in there," as per AD.
One with the maestro!
Here's a picture of Karan at his home with the designer Gauri Khan.
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