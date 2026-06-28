“Gauri claims I am her best client, as I did not interfere even once! It would have been easy for me to keep checking in on the work, and I will admit, it was tough to not peek, but I did not go on site until it was all done. I trusted her taste and judgment implicitly. I travel so much and when you come back, you want your personal space to not be anything like a hotel. And full credit to Gauri, she gave this space such a distinct identity, and also made this a home," Johar told AD.